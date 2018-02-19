New Spokane service brings sick to doctor so they don't call for ambulance

It is a dilemma thousands of people find themselves in. They are sick and need a ride to the doctor. So, they end up calling for an ambulance even though it may not an emergency situation. That is where the Ride to Care aims to help.

The service has been around for almost a year now.

The city, fire and rescue and other community organizations thought perhaps there was something that could be done to address all the calls they were getting, at the same time free up ambulances and EMTs for more serious calls.

"Our system was reaching a natural overload that many EMS Systems do see across the country. We were experiencing incident volumes and had a culture of if you call we haul,” said Fire Chief Brain Schaeffer. "There was nothing in between we came up with a program at really does provide a bridge between urgent care and emergent care."

Spokane Ride to Care program is managed and funded through SNAP with the help of insurance companies. Ride to Care is essentially a car service to get people medical care.



Official said you can still call 911 and when EMT's arrive they will check you out. If you have less serious symptoms they can call you a Ride to Care van and you'll be taken to urgent care. There is no charge to you.

Medstar Transportation has a contract to provide the Ride to Care service. Medstar para-transit vans are wheelchair accessible.

The idea is to avoid an expensive ambulance ride and long wait in the ER for less serious health conditions if possible. The patient would still have the option to go to the hospital or take an ambulance to the hospital.

“An option to go to an urgent care center in many of these situations are better than using the emergency ambulance and the emergency department those are two of the most expensive tools that we have in our tool box as a community," said Schaeffer.

In addition to saving time and money for the patient, it also frees up ambulances and EMT's.

Fire officials said right now emergency calls are up 30 percent, so however they can save time, they'll be able to save more lives.

"We really want to keep that ambulance and fire truck in service for life threatening calls that's what it is there for,” said Schaeffer. "We are having an impact on the overall health care of our community."

To make sure Ride to Care is performing well, SNAP is asking the Spokane Regional Health District to look at the program independently.

Ride to Care is also available in Spokane Valley.

