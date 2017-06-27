New Spokane Co. K9 helps SPD catch burglary suspect

K9 Bane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new Spokane County K9 helped nab an armed burglary suspect Tuesday morning.

Officials said Spokane Police were called to a home burglary around 4:00 a.m. on North Normandie Street near Wellesley Avenue where a rifle was taken. The homeowner said they woke up to find things misplaced in a bedroom and saw the suspect as he fled out the backyard.

Authorities said officers arrived and set up a perimeter and requested help from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office who had a K9 team working. Deputy Clay Hilton and K9 Bane responded and began tracking the suspect.

(Photo: KREM)

Spokane Police leaders said the officers spotted a backpack that appeared to be dumped in the backyard less than a block away from the victim’s home. Officials said K9 Bane found the suspect, Zachary Smith, 37, hiding under a barbeque cover in the yard. K9 Bane was able to help officers take him into custody even though he was laying on top of the rifle, according to police. Officials said the victim’s backpack was found nearby in the same yard and it was full of other belongings from his home.

(Photo: KREM)

Smith was booked into the Spokane County jail for first degree burglary, three counts of second degree theft, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He will make his first court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV