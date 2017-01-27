New safety rules make car glass tougher to break

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Standoff situation in east Spokane
-
Man arrested for abusing 10-month-old child
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
-
E. Spokane standoff suspect in custody
-
Standoff situation in east Spokane
-
Victim warning of cult members in Spokane
-
New name announced for old Macy's building
-
RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood
More Stories
-
Father accused of assaulting baby daughter in…Jan 27, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Four-time felon arrested for 3 attempted Downtown…Jan 27, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
-
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head in OthelloJan 27, 2017, 1:30 p.m.