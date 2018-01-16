National Geographic Travel article names Spokane in 'Best Small Cities in the U.S.'

PHOTO: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Inland Northwest residents know Spokane is a great small city and it is now getting some national spotlight for that.

National Geographic Travel named Spokane in its “Best Small Cities in the U.S.” list.

The survey said Spokane was both Hipster friendly and the most caffeinated.

Traveler’s 29 Best Small Cities in the U.S. were categorized by 10 key things that influenced travelers and residents in that city after a survey.

· Most Hipster Friendly (coffee shops, tattoo parlors, record shops, vintage stores)

· Musically Grooviest (music venues, live music, instrument stores)

· Most Instagrammed (hashtags)

· Most Artsy (art galleries, art supply stores, art schools)

· Best Groomed (barber shops, hair salons, hair removal services, cosmetic dentists)

· Meatiest (butchers, delis, steakhouses)

· Most Dog Friendly (pet sitting, pet stores, pet groomers, dog friendly restaurants)

· Sudsiest (breweries)

· Most Caffeinated (coffee shops)

· Greenest (parks)

The results will be featured in the February-March issue.

