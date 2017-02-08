NASA astronauts visit students in Medical Lake

Astronauts visit students at Hallett Elementary (Photo: KREM)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Elementary school children in Medical Lake got a visit that was out of this world Wednesday.

The kids at Hallett Elementary were visited by astronauts form NASA. They were in town for a class at the Air Force Survival School at Fairchild Air Force Base in preparation to travel to space on Space X in May of 2018.

Retired Air Force Colonel Bob Behnken, retired Air Force Colonel Eric Boe, retired Marine Corps Colonel Doug Hurley and Navy Captain Sunni Williams all spoke to the students about their jobs.



