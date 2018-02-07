Murder suspect in lower South Hill shooting to undergo competency evaluation

Anne Carpenter appears in court on Jan. 22, 2018.

A woman accused of killing one person and injuring another on Spokane's Lower South Hill will undergo a competency evaluation to see if she is fit to go on trial.

Anne Carpenter, 23, faces murder and attempted murder charges for shooting property manager Michael Troy and killing owner Danette Kane at an apartment complex.

According to court documents, Anne Carpenter’s father lives in the Westview Manor apartment complex where the shooting took place on Dec. 19. Police say a dispute between the manager and Carpenter’s father could have been a motive in the shooting.

Carpenter was found and arrested on December 22 in the Northtown area. Her bail is set a $1 million.



© 2018 KREM-TV