Mumps cases rise to 269 in Spokane Co.

Staff , KREM 4:26 PM. PDT March 13, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Health District said Monday there have been 269 reported cases of mumps.

Health officials called the spread of mumps an epidemic back in February.

Of the 269 reported cases, 158 of those people were vaccinated and only eight were not. The vaccination status of the other 103 are unknown. Most of the cases are in school aged children.

