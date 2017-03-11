Mumps cases rise to 265 in Spokane Co.

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Health District said Thursday there have been 265 reported cases of mumps.

Health officials called the spread of mumps an epidemic back in February.

Of the 265 reported cases, 153 of those people were vaccinated and only nine were not. The vaccination status of the other 103 are unknown. Most of the cases are in school aged children.

© 2017 KREM-TV