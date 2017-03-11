KREM
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Mumps cases rise to 265 in Spokane Co.

Stafff , KREM 7:41 AM. PST March 11, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Health District said Thursday there have been 265 reported cases of mumps.

Health officials called the spread of mumps an epidemic back in February.

Of the 265 reported cases, 153 of those people were vaccinated and only nine were not. The vaccination status of the other 103 are unknown. Most of the cases are in school aged children.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Mumps cases in Spokane Co. rise again to 152

KREM

Health official declare mumps epidemic in Spokane Co.

KREM

Salvation Army Community Center gives free mumps vaccines

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories