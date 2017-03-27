Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-90 near Downtown Spokane

Traffic on I-90 near Downtown Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Multiple crashes on I-90 near Downtown Spokane have slowed traffic Monday evening.

Washington State Troopers said there have been multiple crashes involving a semi, motorcycle and cars on westbound I-90 between Maple and Division. One official on scene said there were about eight different crashes.

Officials said five tow trucks have been called to the scene. There are no injuries reported.

WSP said rain in the area is reducing visibility.

