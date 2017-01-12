MS man accused of exchanging sexual images with Spokane minor

Kevin W. Kiowski (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are actively searching for a 24-year-old man accused of soliciting and exchanging sexual images with a minor.

Kevin W. Kiowski, 24, met a 15-year-old online while living in Mississippi. Police said he sold his vehicle and traveled to Spokane in order to further the relationship. Kiowski has also used the last name Jankiowski.

Prosecutors have issued a felony warrant for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Spokane Police believe Kiowski is a threat to the youth of our community and need the public’s help to take him into custody as soon as possible.

Kiowski has no ties to Spokane and may attempt to return to Mississippi.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information regarding the case, call Detective Woodyard at 363-8219 or Crime Check at 456-2233.

