Motorcyclist killed in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Spokane involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East Holland Avenue between North Hoerner Drive and North Dakota Street.

Police said the car was entering Holland Road from the north side of the street when it hit the motorcycle who was headed westbound.

Officials said the motorcyclist was killed and they have not yet reached the person’s next of kin.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police. Officials said it does not appear the driver was impaired.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

