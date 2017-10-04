Motion filed to allow sex offender to move after eviction notice

Mug shot of David McCuistion courtesy of SCSO.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Attorneys for a level three sex offender released to Spokane in 2016 have filed a motion for him to move to new housing.

David McCuistion was served an eviction notice by his landlord at the New Washington Apartments in downtown Spokane back in July. He was served an eviction notice at his current apartment because his landlord did not like the publicity, court documents said.

According to documents, McCuistion would move to new housing a little north of downtown Spokane. Documents show the manager of the new apartments has agreed to accept McCuistion as a tenant. His rent and utilities at the new apartment would cost the state $900 a month, according to court records.

A hearing on the motion to move McCuistion is scheduled for October 20 in Pierce County. A judge will then decide whether or not he will be allowed to move.

McCuistion was found guilty in 1993 of rape in the third degree, as well as third degree assault. A judge granted McCuistion release in Pierce County and allowed him to move to Spokane in October 2016.



