Mother recounts moments she discovered her infant was dead, man charged allowed to move home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Joshua Mobley, the man accused of killing 9-month-old Caiden Henry, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing to determine if he should be allowed to move back home with his wife and three young children.

As part of his release conditions, he is not allowed to be alone with children, including his own.

Caiden’s mother, Crystal Henry, told KREM 2 Thursday, the last time she saw Caiden alive was when Joshua Mobley dropped her off at work along with his wife Jennifer the morning of February 26. Mobley was in charge of watching Caiden, along with his own children, while they were at work.

Henry said she left work early that day and went to the hospital for an aneurysm in her eye. She said Mobley and his wife picked her up from the hospital later that night, with Caiden in the back seat.

As she explained what happened that day, she said she now recognizes things were not quite right.

“They pick me up and they put me in the front seat, and I rode with them plenty of times, but they had never put me in the front seat when Jennifer was in the car,” Henry said.

Henry said she was out of it because of the medication she was given at the hospital. When they returned to her house, she said Mobley carried Caiden inside and laid him on her couch. She said she fell asleep on another couch across from him.

“I reach over to him to touch him and his chest is not going up and down, so I touch his face and his face is ice cold,” Henry explained.

Henry quickly realized Caiden was not breathing.

“I run, I turn on my light, and I check his chest again and he’s not breathing,” Henry said. “I pick his body up and he was so cold, and I call 911, and they’re trying to walk me through giving him mouth-to-mouth.”

Detectives said Caiden had bruises on his face and stomach. The medical examiner said Caiden died from blunt force trauma.

Baby Caiden

In court Thursday, the judge approved a motion to allow Mobley to move back home with his wife and three young children who are all under the age of six.

The judge ruled Mobley is not allowed to be alone with any of his children though, and must be supervised by an adult familiar with the case against him.

Caiden’s mother told KREM 2 the ruling is tough to swallow.

“He can go trick or treating with his kids, he can go to his daughter’s school dance,” Henry said. “But Caiden will never get to go trick or treating again.”

In a statement, Mobley’s defense attorney Carl Orsekovich said, "We believe the judge's ruling was an appropriate ruling. Mr. Mobley has absolutely no history of any inappropriate contact with children and in fact, everything that we've been able to learn about his background suggests that he is just an exemplary parent."

After several delays, the case is now set to go to trial in February.

Henry said she just wants to know what happened to her baby.

“It’s just hard because I feel like there’s no justice for Caiden,” Henry said. “Right now, I’m his only voice.”

Caiden’s mother, Crystal Henry, told KREM 2 Thursday the last time she saw Caiden was when Joshua Mobley dropped her off at work along with his wife Jennifer the morning of February 26.

© 2017 KREM-TV