More tickets released for the Spokane Elton John show

SPOKANE, Wash. – Good news for Elton John fans!
On Wednesday, a limited number of seats were released for the star’s performance at the Spokane Arena.
The show is Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
When KREM 2 checked ticket availability around 3:00 p.m., the best available tickets were $159.
You can get your tickets at the Spokane Arena Box Office, Ticketswest outlets, ticketswest.com or call 800-325-SEAT.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs