More tickets released for the Spokane Elton John show

SPOKANE, Wash. – Good news for Elton John fans!

On Wednesday, a limited number of seats were released for the star’s performance at the Spokane Arena.

The show is Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

When KREM 2 checked ticket availability around 3:00 p.m., the best available tickets were $159.

You can get your tickets at the Spokane Arena Box Office, Ticketswest outlets, ticketswest.com or call 800-325-SEAT.

