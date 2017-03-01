More tickets released for the Spokane Elton John show

KREM
Staff , KREM 3:18 PM. PST March 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Good news for Elton John fans!

On Wednesday, a limited number of seats were released for the star’s performance at the Spokane Arena.

The show is Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

When KREM 2 checked ticket availability around 3:00 p.m., the best available tickets were $159.

You can get your tickets at the Spokane Arena Box Office, Ticketswest outlets, ticketswest.com or call 800-325-SEAT.

