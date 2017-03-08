More than 60 inches of snow falls in Spokane for the first time since 2011

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve felt like there’s been too much snow this season, you’re right.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that the seasonal snow fall for this season is now more than 60 inches. This is the first time since 2011 the Spokane area has received this much snow.

The record 4.2" of new snow @iflyspokane yesterday pushed the seasonal SF total over 60" for the first time since 2011. #Snowkane — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 8, 2017

The 4.2 inches of snow that fell at the Spokane International Airport put us over the top.

It’s not just the snow that could be giving you the winter blues. The National Weather Service also reported that Washington saw below average temperatures during the month of February.

The snow is letting up this week. It’s in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The snow will eventually turn to rain by the weekend.

© 2017 KREM-TV