Mom gives birth in car, stops at Valley fire station for help

Greenacres Fire Station (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Spokane Valley woman gave birth to a baby boy in the back of a car Friday morning.

Captain Paul Hatten and his crew got the call about a woman in labor.

"As the crew was gathering up our first aid gear off of the truck, all we have to do is open the bay and the vehicle is right here," Hatten explained.

The couple was on their way to a midwife but did not quite make it. Instead, firefighters said the husband called 911 and drove his wife to the fire station on East Sprague near North Flora Road.

“We step out and the back hatch of the SUV is open and the dad is coming out to meet me and he says, ‘Everything is ok,’ I step over and talk to mom who's in the back of the SUV wrapped up in a blanket and has the baby," said Hatten.

It is unclear if the mom gave birth while the dad was driving or if they pulled over. Either way, it is amazing mom and her new baby boy are doing just fine.

"Baby's doing very well, the dad says it wasn't actually born right here, it was around the corner, I don't know exactly where," Hatten said.

Firefighters said the couple was calm and waited at the station until their midwife arrived. The dad is also a firefighter himself, so with his training, that could be part of why the couple handled it so well.

"I went out and shook his hand and I can tell you in 25 years that's the closest I've come to getting to deliver a baby that wasn't my wife and I's own child, so it was pretty good. Pretty cool," Hatten said.

It all happened very quickly but it is a story everyone there will likely tell for many years to come. Crews joked that since the boy was basically born at the fire station maybe he will one day follow in his dad's footsteps and become a firefighter as well.

© 2017 KREM-TV