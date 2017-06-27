Missing Spokane Valley children found safe

Photo courtesy of Spokane Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Two missing Autistic children were located safe by Spokane County Deputies and Search and Rescue Volunteers.

According to reports, Ryley Kasper and one other child went missing Monday, June 26 shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the Dishman Hills Conservation Area.

One missing child was located safely around 9:00 p.m. near the conservation area. The second child, Ryley Kasper, remained missing.

Air 1, Deputies and Search and Rescue Volunteers continued to search through the night.

Kasper was found safe early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the children lived at Breakthrough and were part of a hiking group. They were separated from the group during the hike and staff members were not able to find them. Staff members then reported them missing to authorities.

