Milk cartons with strange liquid inside pulled from Spokane Schools

Kaitlin Riordan, KREM 4:12 PM. PST January 23, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Students at Shadle Park High School found a strange substance in their chocolate milk cartons Tuesday at Lunch, according to district officials.  

Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Kevin Morrison said there was a clear liquid with a deodorizing smell inside several milk cartoons. He said one student took a drink of the liquid and took themselves to the hospital where they were later released.

Morrison said food service employees immediately pulled the chocolate milk dated February 6 from their shelves across the district. School officials believe the liquid may be a biodegradable sanitizer used at the manufacturing site. Morrison said Darigold has voluntarily pulled the milk with the February 6 date from its shelves as well. 

School leaders said they have also notified the state Department of Agriculture.  

KREM 2 has reached out to Darigold for comment but as of 4:00 p.m. company officials had not responded. 
 

