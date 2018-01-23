Milk cartons with strange liquid inside pulled from Spokane Schools

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Students at Shadle Park High School found a strange substance in their chocolate milk cartons Tuesday at Lunch, according to district officials.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Kevin Morrison said there was a clear liquid with a deodorizing smell inside several milk cartoons. He said one student took a drink of the liquid and took themselves to the hospital where they were later released.

Morrison said food service employees immediately pulled the chocolate milk dated February 6 from their shelves across the district. School officials believe the liquid may be a biodegradable sanitizer used at the manufacturing site. Morrison said Darigold has voluntarily pulled the milk with the February 6 date from its shelves as well.

School leaders said they have also notified the state Department of Agriculture.

KREM 2 has reached out to Darigold for comment but as of 4:00 p.m. company officials had not responded.



