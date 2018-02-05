KREM
Milford's Fish House closes after nearly forty years

Staff , KREM 7:48 PM. PST February 05, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – A well-known seafood restaurant in Downtown Spokane served its last customers on Saturday.

Milford’s Fish House posted the announcement on its website thanking all the good friends they made over the years. 

“It's just a case of old age and it's time to retire,” restaurant leaders wrote on their website.

The restaurant will also be redeeming any outstanding gift certificates. Milford’s opened in 1980 and was located on N. Monroe Street.
 

