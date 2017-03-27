Meth, heroin and guns all found in separate Spokane arrests

Guns and drugs found during Spokane weekend incidents. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police officers seized guns and drugs in four separate incidents over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of them all:

On Friday night, officers noticed a suspicious car driving near East 4th Avenue and South Thor Street, police officials said. By the time they caught up to the vehicle, the people in the car had fled but left a gun in plain view outside the vehicle, officials said. Officers got a search warrant for the then found three other guns, meth and heroin all in the car. They are still searching for the people who were in the car. Guns and drugs found in car after suspects fled. (Photo: KREM)

On Saturday just after 10:00 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near East 3rd Avenue and South Altamont Street. The officer found the driver, Julian Montano, 20, had a warrant for his arrest and a suspended license, officials said. The officer found heroin on Montano and a gun near the driver’s seat, officials said. Montano had been prohibited from having a gun from a previous felony conviction, officials said. After the officer got a search warrant for the vehicle, he found more heroin and five additional firearms (2 handguns and 3 rifles), three of which were reported stolen. Montano was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail. Guns and drugs found Julian Montano, police said. (Photo: KREM) Guns and drugs found Julian Montano, police said. (Photo: KREM)

On Sunday after before 1:00 a.m., officers were investigating a car driven by Eugene Stillwell, 65, after stopping him near South Divison Street and East Pacific Avenue. Officials said they found meth and heroin on Stillwell. The officers also later found a number of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in his possession and, authorities believe he was receiving these cards in exchange for drugs. Stillwell was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail. Drugs found on Eugene Stillwell, police said. (Photo: KREM)

On Monday morning just before 12:30 a.m., officers noticed people acting suspicious near South Cook Street and East Hartson Avenue, police officials said. When officers pulled up, a man there dropped a backpack then told officers it wasn’t his then walked, police said. Officers looked inside and found an illegally sawed-off shotgun. The suspect, Taqiuddin Khalid, 24, had a felony warrant out of Idaho and was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Officials said the officers searched the backpack more and found meth, heroin and brass knuckles. Kahlid was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail. Guns and drugs found with Taqiuddin Khalid, police said. (Photo: KREM)

All 3 suspects will make their first appearance in court on Monday starting at 1:30 p.m.

