Memorial for Sam Strahan shows another side of him

photo by Anna Strahan

SPOKANE, Wash --- Sam Strahan’s memorial was held on a sad but positive afternoon barely a week after he died.

There were several musical performances from people who knew Sam and wrote songs for this memorial.

Law enforcement had a large presence there with plenty of first responders too.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) showed up as well. McMorris Rodgers said the memorial was a beautiful tribute, and called Sam’s death “a heartbreaking loss.”

“I don’t think there are ever words to describe losing someone so young. I think the ceremony was beautiful though. And having Skipper here was nice. Having a dog to lean on for support,” said one memorial attendee.

The program for the memorial mentioned several things that Sam liked to do in his free time, like cooking. And like other teenage boys he like playing video games, Gameboy and Nintendo specifically.

The family hopes that losing Sam like they did becomes a catalyst for change in the community.

