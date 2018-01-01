Meet 2018's first baby born at Sacred Heart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s Sacred Heart Hosptital welcomed the first baby born in the New Year early Monday morning. Estie June Benson was born at Sacred Heart at 1:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She is named after her grandmothers.

Estie’s mother and father said they were a little surprised to be spending New Year’s Eve at the hospital, but they would not have it any other way, “It’s pretty exciting, we weren’t expecting her for two more weeks!” said Estie’s mother, Amy Termeer.

The couple’s first born, Ruby, got to meet her little sister while wearing a ‘Best Sister Ever’ t-shirt for the occasion.

Mom and dad said Estie has her mom’s nose and dark hair.

“We’ll do our best to explain to her how important it was that she was the first born in 2018. That’s going to be a big thing for her,” said Estie’s father, Eric Benson.



© 2018 KREM-TV