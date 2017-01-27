Medical Lake community helps 6th grade battling mystery illness

Caitlin Butcher (Photo: KREM)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The daughter of a family based at Fairchild Air Force Base is battling several health issues that have baffled her doctors.

To help pay for medical expenses, teachers across the Medical Lake School district are coming together.

Caitlin Butcher is a 6th grader at Medical Lake Middle School. One year ago, she began to experience various issues with her heart and her blood. She also has problems with her spleen and liver. Doctors in Spokane weren’t sure what was to blame.

"It's very frustrating. At this point in my life, I've never expected to go this long without knowing what's wrong with our daughter," said Renee Butcher, Caitlin’s mom.

It was hard enough already. St. Louis is where they are from originally and Caitlin's dad is based at Fairchild. But for the last year, Caitlin and her family have been traveling to Seattle every other month to be treated for her mysterious illness.

In the coming weeks, the family will head to California's Stanford University. So when word of the family's plight reached local teachers, they got an idea. A charity fundraising basketball game pitting some Medical Lake Teachers against each other.

On Saturday, teachers from Caitlin's school and an elementary school will take on staff from the high school and the other elementary school. The teachers are volunteering for this, of course. The fundraising will be done by Friends for Children, a local charity.

"It actually gives me goosebumps to see everyone come together for such a good cause," said Tawni Barlow, Caitlin’s school’s psychologist.

"I just thought it was awesome that so many people from this small community wanted to support me," said Caitlin.

The basketball game is 4 p.m. at the Medical Lake High School. Friends for children will be collecting a suggested $5 donation.

