Medical examiner identifies victim of OIS at Shadle Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Spokane Co. Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and the cause of death in the officer involved shooting at the Walmart in Shadle.

The SCME sent out a press release identifying the victim of the shooting as Chad Cochell, 34.

They reported the cause of death as rifle and shotgun wounds to his chest and upper extremities.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl held a press conference at the scene and explained that a carjacking took place just North of Crestline Street and Lincoln Street Monday. The carjacking suspect shot the driver of the car who is still in the hospital. Since then, police have been searching for the suspect.

On Wednesday around 5:00 p.m., Spokane police officers noticed a car that matched the stolen car's description. Officers noticed the car was occupied. The person who stole the car had a gun when he did it, so officers believed the occupant of the car was armed.

Meidl said the officers blocked the vehicle in to reduce the risk to the community. Meidl went on to explain an armed female passenger got out of the car, but cooperated with officers. Meidl said the male driver stayed in the car and was not listening to commands, so officers fired their weapons at the him. The driver succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger was detained.

