Mountain Side MS student arrested for bringing airsoft guns to school

MEAD, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student brought airsoft guns on a Mead School District bus Friday afternoon.

SCSO officials said a 14-year-old Mountain Side Middle School student was arrested for possess airsoft pistols at schools.

Just before 3:30 p.m, Mead School District officials got a reports that a student on a bus was in possession of a weapon and immediately notified School Resource Deputy Jeff Rogers.

Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers then responded to the area the bus was in as they got more information.

Deputy Rogers contacted the student who had already gotten off the bus and was walking home. Authorities said they found two black airsoft pistols in the student's backpack.

The student was arrested and booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention for possession of a dangerous weapon on school facilities.

No students or staff were injured.

