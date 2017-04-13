Mead SD warns parents of strangers offering rides to students

Spokane County Sheriff's deputy car (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Mead School District notified parents on Thursday about students being offered rides.

School leaders said the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office notified them of two recent, separate incidents where a car approached students asking if they would like a ride.

Officials said in each case the cars were different but the occupants had a similar message. School leaders said the students declined the ride and the car drove away.

Officials with SCSO said the incidents were suspicious but wanted to clarify they were not child luring or criminal in nature.

If you have any information about the incidents you’re asked on contact the sheriff’s office at 509-477-2240.

© 2017 KREM-TV