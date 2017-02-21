McMorris Rodgers visits MLK Jr. Center in Spokane

Cathy McMorris meets with Executive Director of the MLK Jr. Center Freda Grady (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers met with community leaders in Spokane Tuesday.

The Republican Congresswoman stopped at the Martin Luther King Jr. daycare facility on South Sherman Street. The daycare center was the victim of a hate crime back in November when someone spray painted a racial slur on the building.

The Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Freda Gandy gave McMorris Rodgers a tour of the facility. She said it was exciting to have her stop by and learn about the services they provide to the community.

“I think it's important for our elected officials to actually know about the resources and services in their community," said Gandy.

Gandy said there are plans in the works to build a new facility on the existing lot to help them expand their services. She said Tuesday’s meeting was great because it keeps the congresswoman informed on their services so she can better advocate for them when it comes to state funding or grants.

McMorris Rodgers also toured the Spokane Hope School, a local manufacturing facility and will later meet with Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering, who rescued a woman from a burning car.

(© 2017 KREM)