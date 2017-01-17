McMorris Rodgers met with boos at MLK rally

cathhy mcmorris rodgers 012714.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Spokane on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally.

Several "local celebrities" spoke at the rally including congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. McMorris Rodgers spoke about Dr. King's legacy and uniting as a community and nation.

During her her speech, the representative from Washington's 5th congressional district was quickly met with boos from the crowd. Attendees also began chanting “liar” and “save our healthcare.”

McMorris Rodgers, who has been a representative of Eastern Washington since 2005, has expressed her support of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

