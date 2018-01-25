McMorris Rodgers hopes for bipartisan immigration plan

(Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The White House released its list of immigration must-haves Thursday afternoon.

Their plan includes a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers stopped by KREM 2 to give details about some of the things she is pushing for.

President Donald Trump gave Congress until March 5 to come up with their own immigration plan. McMorris Rodgers said she believes both sides need to work together to find a fix.

“Kids that were here, they basically grew up in America, they came here with their parents, they don’t have any other home or country to go to. I believe it is very important that we get this done and we get it done soon,” McMorris Rodgers said. “It will have to be bipartisan in order to get the votes in the House and the Senate, with the 60 vote threshold in the Senate, it will have to be bipartisan. We can do that and we must do that.

DACA was just one of the many topics the congresswoman addressed. She also talked about the new tax plan and funding the children health insurance program.

