Spokane Mayor David Condon

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor David Condon announced Monday a new “Ride to Care” program designed to provide transportation in non-emergencies to those who need to get to urgent care clinics.

Only individuals who have been thoroughly assessed by paramedics and emergency medical technicians and have been determined to have “low-level conditions” are referred to the voluntary program.

The program is available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The creation of the Ride to Care program came from one of the 15 emergency recommendations made by the Mayor’s task force on fire and EMS. The task force included community members, service providers, city staff, and labor and elected representatives.

“Medical responses are the overwhelming majority of the calls the Spokane Fire Department receives for service, and non-emergency medical cases are the fastest growing call area,” Condon said. “We are working with our community partners to advance how we provide medical services to meet the changing community needs and improve the quality of care.”

The pilot program will be evaluated after six months by the Spokane Regional Health District to determine if the program is effective and meets the health care needs of those using the service.

There were 13 partners to help make the Ride to Care program a reality as well. For more information, visit the City of Spokane website.

