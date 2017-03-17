KREM
Marshawn Lynch to be guest at Spokane Valley football camp

March 17, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Retired Seahawks Marshawn Lynch is expected to make an appearance at a football camp in Spokane Valley on Saturday.

The Justin Britt Football Camp will be held at East Valley Middle School.  The camp starts at 9:00 a.m. for 7-12-year-olds and 1:00 p.m. for 13-18-year-olds.

It’s not clear when the five time Pro Bowler will show up but a flyer posted online said Lynch will be a special guest.

 

REGISTER @ justinbritt68.com/camps

