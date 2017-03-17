Marshawn Lynch to be guest at Spokane Valley football camp

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up during pregame warm ups prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Retired Seahawks Marshawn Lynch is expected to make an appearance at a football camp in Spokane Valley on Saturday.

The Justin Britt Football Camp will be held at East Valley Middle School. The camp starts at 9:00 a.m. for 7-12-year-olds and 1:00 p.m. for 13-18-year-olds.

It’s not clear when the five time Pro Bowler will show up but a flyer posted online said Lynch will be a special guest.

