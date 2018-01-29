Mark Few takes part in charity challenge, local teenager battling cancer asks you to vote

Ella McKeirnan takes photo on her last day in chemo (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga Basketball Coach Mark Few is taking part in the Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge and a one inspirational young woman is asking for you to vote for him.

The way the contest works is a bunch of college basketball coaches sign up for their favorite charity. People can go online and vote for their favorite coach. Few’s charity is the Community Cancer Fund. The money from that charity stays in the Spokane area to help local people fight cancer. If Few wins, $100,000 goes to the Community Cancer Fund.

Recent Gonzaga Prep graduate Ella McKeirnan is one of those people living in Spokane battling cancer. She took a picture of herself on her last day of chemo at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital holding a sign that says, “Take #Timeout2Vote for #CoachMarkFew to help kids like me fight cancer.” She started chemo in April and just finished 14 rounds.

A few months before Ella was set to graduate from Gonzaga Prep in 2017, she learned she had a bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. Doctors told her she probably would not feel well enough after a few rounds of chemo to give the valedictorian address in June. But, she found the strength to do it anyway. She gave in inspirational speech and she got a well-deserved standing ovation.

Ella is getting ready for her next stage of treatment which will be radiation therapy over the next few months. She had to postpone her freshman year of college for all of this treatment. Over the next few months she will be picking a school. She has narrowed her choices to UW and Notre Dame.



