Man with kidney stones accused of assaulting Sacred Heart nurse

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who was being treated for kidney stones at Sacred Heart Medical Center is accused of hitting a nurse.

Police were called to the hospital for the assault around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said around that time she heard a disturbance in the hallway outside of her office. She said she saw Matthew Descamps, 57, walking down the hallway in a hospital gown and holding a bag of urine attached to a catheter. She saw Descamps go into the elevator vestibule and request an elevator. She said she stepped into the elevator in an effort to keep him from leaving and tried to talk him into staying. Then, the victim said Descamps lunged toward her and hit her left shoulder. Descamps then left on the elevator.

After the assault, a security officer had contacted Descamps and helped place him into soft restraints to keep him from leaving again. The security officer said Descamps then cut through the restraints and left the hospital.

Police caught up with Descamps later Tuesday. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of third degree assault and malicious mischief.

© 2017 KREM-TV