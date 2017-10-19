Man with concealed carry catches car prowler at Airway Heights Walmart

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- A man with a concealed carry stopped a vehicle prowler in his tracks Thursday night.

Airway Heights Police said a man had broken into a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hayford Road around 5:00 p.m. They said the owner of the car caught the suspect and held him on the ground at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police said the car prowling victim had a concealed carry and will not face charges. The suspect requested medical assistance and will be charged with a gross misdemeanor for vehicle prowling.

© 2017 KREM-TV