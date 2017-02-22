Man who tried to steal dog and threatened family with axe sentenced

Joshua Spottedhorse (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who tried to steal a dog out of a family’s yard and threatened them with an axe back in July pleaded guilty to second degree assault Wednesday.

Joshua Spottedhorse was originally charged with robbery and burglary. He was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for 218 days served, so he could be released at any time.

The prosecutor said the victim in the case is happy with the resolution and did not want to see Spottedhorse go to prison for a significant time.

The judge in the case said the charge counts as a strike offense. If someone gets three strikes they could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The victims said Spottedhorse tried to steal one of their five dogs back in July 2016. When they confronted him, he pulled out an axe with the words “Kill you dead” written on it.

