Man wanted for Whitman Co. assault arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man wanted for threatening another person with a gun in Whitman County was arrested in North Spokane Friday night.
The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Bobby Bilderback, 48, at a gas station without incident. He was wanted on charges of first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Bilderback was turned over to Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies and taken to jail. He will make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.
Bilderback is a convicted felon and has a history of violence and narcotics related crimes. He was released from prison in December 2016 after serving time for manslaughter.
