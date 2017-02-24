Man taken into custody following South Hill disturbance call

A man was taken into custody in the Perrry District following a disturbance call Friday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police were dispatched to the area of South Regal street and East 53rd Avenue Friday morning for a disturbance call.

While police were en route to the area, they saw a man driving recklessly near South Perry Street and East 29th Avenue fitting a similar description.

Police made several efforts to pull the driver over. Once the driver complied and pulled to the side of the road, police took him into custody.

Police have not yet confirmed if the man will face any charges.

