Man suspected of shooting Spokane County deputy had violent history

COLBERT, Wash. --- The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died during an incident in Colbert as Dean J. Bellamy.

Bellamy got into a standoff with deputies at his home Leslie Lane. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they tried to negotiate with him after getting a call about domestic violence there on Monday.

They said they tried to use non-lethal force to get him to surrender, but it was not effective. The leader of the SWAT team was shot in the shoulder, but released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Bellamy was found dead inside the home, SCSO said. The Medical Examiner determined it was as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, though they were not sure if it was self-inflicted or as a result of the gunfire exchange with deputies outside.

“We heard that and didn’t find out till the next day that it was a semi-automatic rifle used by the SWAT team,” said Helen Afana, a neighbor.

“Yeah, it kind of went pop, pop, pop, pop like that,” said John Afana.

Court records show Bellamy had been arrested twice in the past for domestic violence at his address in Colbert. Documents detail several incidents where Bellamy was accused of holding a gun to his ex-wife’s head, strangling and assaulting her.

In the case from 2015, Bellamy’s ex-wife reported he would be very combative and would go out in a blaze of glory if he heard sirens approaching the residence.

Both 2015 and 2016 cases were eventually dropped though, because the victim did not cooperate.

Court documents also showed Bellamy has a history of depressing and mental illness and had grown despondent about the end of the marriage and a business failure.

In December, Bellamy filed for bankruptcy.

Neighbors said they were praying for his family.

“It’s hard to figure out how to feel about it because, you know, maybe there was something we could’ve done had we known,” said the Afanas. “But we didn’t know because neighbors like privacy out here.”

The Spokane Co. Sheriff's Deputy who was shot in the shoulder has been released from the hospital. He was escorted home. pic.twitter.com/wFO1i7ecvv — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) March 8, 2017

