Image of man being rescued from Spokane River bank on Wednesday, April 12.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Rescue crews saved a man clinging to rocks along the Spokane River on Wednesday night.

Officials said the rescue happeed about 10 feet away from raging rapids, on a jagged cliff.

Officials at the scene said the man fell or jumped an estimated 200 feet from the Monroe Street Bridge, and landed in the river, before being swept to the shore.

"By some great act or fortune, he was able to grab on to a boulder as the water was pushing him against there," said Brian Schaeffer, the assistant chief of Spokane Fire. "We haven't been able to assess him medically yet, we're assuming that he's critically injured."

By about 6:40 p.m., the crews were able to get the man to an ambulance to go to a hospital. They have not identified him.

Dramatic scene: rescue crews scale hill just feet away from raging rapids to save man along Spokane river pic.twitter.com/5QCBo6yvQU — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) April 13, 2017

This story has been updated.

© 2017 KREM-TV