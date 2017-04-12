KREM
Man rescued from banks of Spokane River

A man jumped or fell into the Spokane River at the Monroe Street Bridge on April 12, 2017

Staff , KREM 6:41 PM. PDT April 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Rescue crews saved a man clinging to rocks along the Spokane River on Wednesday night.

Officials said the rescue happeed about 10 feet away from raging rapids, on a jagged cliff.

Officials at the scene said the man fell or jumped an estimated 200 feet from the Monroe Street Bridge, and landed in the river, before being swept to the shore.

"By some great act or fortune, he was able to grab on to a boulder as the water was pushing him against there," said Brian Schaeffer, the assistant chief of Spokane Fire. "We haven't been able to assess him medically yet, we're assuming that he's critically injured."

By about 6:40 p.m., the crews were able to get the man to an ambulance to go to a hospital. They have not identified him.

This story has been updated.

© 2017 KREM-TV


