Man reportedly exposes himself near Logan Elementary

Lights (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash, -- Spokane Public Schools sent out a notice on their Facebook page Monday night alerting parents to be on the lookout for a man accused of exposing himself near an elementary school.

According to their post, around 12:15 p.m. Logan Elementary students witnessed a man exposing himself along Hamilton Avenue. The students told a playground supervisor who then radioed to the school office.

Spokane Police were notified immediately, school officials said.

The suspect left when he was seen, and was driving a black pickup truck with a tinted rear window.

Families at the school were notified of the incident and were given the following description of the suspect.

A white male, in his 40s, facial hair (a slight goatee), height was around 5’10”, weight around 175 pounds. The man was wearing grey dress pants, a black and brown shirt with a blue tie, a black leather jacket and a black beanie hat.

Community members are asked to share any information they may have about the incident or the suspect with Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

(© 2017 KREM)