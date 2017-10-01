photo by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash --- Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane Valley.

James L. Dykes is a 77-year-old man who has been missing since 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. He is a black male, who is approximately 5’6”, with a medium build and a shaved head.

He is possibly wearing a gray or light tan jacket, khaki slacks and an orange/brown fedora, said Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Dykes’ family reported he lives on his own and has stopped taking his prescription medication for dementia. He wanted to go to Sears and is believed to have gotten on a STA bus around 10:30 a.m. near the 8300 block of East Broadway.

Dykes has not been heard from since then.

He left his cell phone at his residence and is not believed to have access to money or means to take care of himself.

Anyone with information regarding James Dykes is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

