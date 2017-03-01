Man held a knifepoint kidnapped, driven around town and robbed

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A man told officers he was getting a ride from an acquaintance when he was held at knife point, forced to disrobe and hand over his possessions to three suspects late Tuesday night.

After the victim was released by the suspects, their car was pulled over for reckless driving SPD said.

The three people in the car, Michael L Summa, 27; Brianna Arena, 26; and Watasha Hayes, 24; now face various charges.

Summa was booked for first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance. Summa, SPD said, was recently released from jail after doing time for a 2009 manslaughter charge.

Arena was booked for first degree robbery and kidnapping. SPD officers said both are domestic violence charges due to a previous relationship with the victim.

Court documents called Arena his ex-girlfriend. She called the victim and said she found his stolen car. When the victim got in her car, the suspects robbed him, according to court documents.

Hayes was booked for first degree robbery and kidnapping, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they found the victim’s personal property inside the suspects’ car before they seized the vehicle.

(© 2017 KREM)