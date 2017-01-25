Man found dead in pool of blood in N. Spokane identified

Body found in N. Spokane under 'suspicious circumstances.' (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead near East Crown Avenue and North Standard Street Tuesday morning.

Brandon Michael Bushy, 31, died due to gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Spokane Police said Tuesday Bushy’s body was found under suspicious circumstances and he was found in a large pool of blood.

SPD is asking the public for help and any tips that could lead to more information regarding the incident. If you have any tips, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.

