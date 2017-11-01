KREM
Man dies after collapsing near Francis and Alberta

Staff , KREM 6:47 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man is dead after police said he collapsed next to his truck near Francis and Alberta Wednesday night.

Officials said he was working for a traffic sign company in the area. Police said a nurse from Deaconess and an off duty Fairchild Air Force Base firefighter stopped and helped give the man CPR but he later died.

At about 6:15 p.m. the scene was cleared and traffic was moving.

