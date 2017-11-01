Man dies after collapsing near Francis and Alberta

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man is dead after police said he collapsed next to his truck near Francis and Alberta Wednesday night.

Officials said he was working for a traffic sign company in the area. Police said a nurse from Deaconess and an off duty Fairchild Air Force Base firefighter stopped and helped give the man CPR but he later died.

At about 6:15 p.m. the scene was cleared and traffic was moving.

Spokane PD and FD at intersection of Alberta and Midwick near Francis. Road should be cleared in next 20-30 min. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/LWkaPoaYRQ — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) November 2, 2017

