Man critically injured in Downtown Spokane shooting

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Downtown Spokane Tuesday morning.

Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials said around 12:40 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting at Sprague Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been shot. Officers gave life-saving first aid to the man until the Spokane Fire Department and AMR showed up.

Authorities said the suspect in the shooting fled the scene, possibly in a sedan type vehicle, and has not been located.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that would help the investigation and have not been interviewed by SPD, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference report #2018-20028428.



© 2018 KREM-TV