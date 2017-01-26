Man calls 911 dispatch 15 times; curses at operators

SPOKANE, Wash.— A man in downtown Spokane called 911 approximately 15 times over an hour to scream profanities and threaten operators.

On Wednesday, January 25th, at around 12:40 p.m., Spokane Police Officer Dunkin and Officer Flynn were dispatched to the report of telephone harassment and misuse of a 911 line. Once on scene, Officer Flynn and Officer Dunkin contacted Stephen M. Day regarding the 15 calls that he had made to 911 where he screamed profanities at 911 operators and threatened them.

While Officer Dunkin attempted to speak with Day, he exited his apartment and walked down the hallway of the apartment complex where he confronted the manager of the apartments. The man also yelled profanities at other residents within the apartment complex. Day then walked back toward his apartment and screamed and yelled profanities in the officer’s face.

When Officer Dunkin attempted to talk with Day about his phone harassment and misuse of the 911 line, he tried to shut his apartment door on the officer following behind him. Day then came back into the hallway outside his apartment, charged at the officer, and shoved him in the chest with both hands.

Officer Flynn witnessed the entire interaction and they arrested Day for 3rd Degree Assault on a Police Officer and transported him to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked on the charge. A body camera captured the entire incident.

