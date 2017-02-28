KREM
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Man booked into Spokane Co. Jail on murder charge

Staff , KREM 8:03 AM. PST February 28, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 28-year-old man has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on second degree murder charges.

Joshua Mobley was booked into jail on Monday.  

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories