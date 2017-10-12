Man arrested in death of former Spokane Empire player has a criminal history

Ricky Tanner, 23, has been identified as the shooting suspect from the shooting at the Market St. Safeway (Photo: Spokane Police Department)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The man accused of shooting and killing former Spokane Empire Football Player Carl Sims has a criminal history.



Ricky Tanner, 25, was in court Thursday. He is charged with second-degree murder.



He is accused of killing Sims on Saturday, outside of Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane. Documents show Sims was with a friend who got into a confrontation inside Lucky's Bar. Sims was shoved by someone he did not know so hard, he lost his balance. Police identified that person as Ricky Tanner.



Documents show the confrontation continued outside of the bar. Sims' girlfriend told police Tanner approached them and said he had a gun.

The two started walking away, while a group of people argued on the corner of East Sprague Street and Washington Avenue. Witnesses said one person in the group yelled, "You brought a knife to a gun fight."



Police said Tanner then fired his gun, hitting Sims in the back side of his body. Sims went to the hospital where he had surgery. He passed away two days later.



This is not the first shooting Tanner has been arrested for. In 2015, Tanner was arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Safeway in Hillyard. The shooting started as an argument and escalated. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for that case and was sentenced to 17 months in jail.



In 2013, Tanner pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for throwing a rock at a person's head. Four months later, he pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery for an assault at Chief Garry Park.



His bond is set at one million dollars.



Prosecutors said Tanner will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

© 2017 KREM-TV