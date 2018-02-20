Man arrested for arson two years after N. Spokane County fire

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Nearly two years after a wildfire was set intentionally in North Spokane County, officials said Tuesday they have a suspect.

This is the fire that started back in August 2016. It was one of several fires burning in the Little Spokane/Rutter Parkway area of North Spokane County. It is a combination of state Department of Natural Resources land and private homes. It is in that area that investigators said Joshua Phillips intentionally started a wildfire.

Authorities said similarities among several fires led them to think a single suspect was setting those wildland fires. Some neighbors evacuated, but firefighters acted quickly. They were able to keep that particular fire from spreading. Fortunately, no homes were damaged. Investigators worked for more than 18 months to find the person responsible. They ended up tracking down a piece of video from a home surveillance system that led them to a car and a license place, which ultimately led them to their arson suspect.

Phillips is now charged with second degree arson. He will be back in court in a few weeks. His trial is set for April.

