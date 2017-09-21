Man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, Spokane Police officer

siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a Spokane Police officer in North Spokane Thursday evening.

Police responded to a residence in the area of Mansfield and Ash around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic assault. The victim told police she had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, who was later identified as 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham.

SPD officers confirmed the restraining order and discovered Vanlanham fled the scene when they arrived at the home.

Once on scene, police said they found evidence to support the victim’s claim. SPD officials said this established probable cause to arrest Vanlanham.

Two hours later, the victim called police again and stated Vanlanham was outside of her residence. While officers were enroute, the victim stated Vanlaham fled the scene a second time.

Officer set up a K-9 track to locate Vanlanham.

During the track, an officer witnessed Vanlanham attempting to walk out of the perimeter. The officer made contact with the suspect, who attempted to flee again. The officer was able to grab onto Vanlanham, which police said resulted in a physical confrontation. Police said Vanlanham struck the officer in the face. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Vanlanham then reportedly ran to the north and hid in a nearby neighborhood. Officers set up another perimeter and K-9 track. K-9 Axel was able to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Due to the restraining order in place, Vanlanham was booked into jail for a felony court order violation. He also faces a third degree assault on a law enforcement officer charge, which is also a felony.

Spokane Police want to remind the public they take domestic violence cases very seriously. If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call the police. Additional victim assistance is provided at the YMCA on Monroe Street during business hours. They also have a 24-hour hotline victims can call at 509-326-2255.

© 2017 KREM-TV